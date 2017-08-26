

CTV Vancouver





Chelsey Gauthier's father has posted one more YouTube video about his daughter's disappearance after police confirmed Friday that she was murdered.

Ray Gauthier has been posting YouTube videos since his daughter disappeared where he pleads for people to pray for her safe return, confesses he has a "uneasy feeling" about her disappearance and urges parents to talk to their kids about drugs.

On Saturday, after learning his daughter was murdered, he posted one more.

"Chelsey was an amazing girl. She loved so many people. She was fun. She loved to laugh," he said. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, their kind words."

Chelsey was last seen alive on July 27 at a McDonald's in Abbotsford. Police won't say if she was alone.

Later, on Aug. 16, investigators discovered a body in Mission. DNA testing confirmed it was Chelsey.

"From the evidence gathered so far, investigators believe that Ms. Gauthier's death was not random," Cpl. Frank Jang said at a press conference Aug. 25.

A cousin of Chelsey's has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs, and raise money for Chelsey's two daughters' educations.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Roberts.