Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a Maple Ridge woman to die on the Lougheed Highway overnight.

The victim was riding home on a motorcycle between Maple Ridge and Mission when she was struck. Mounties said the hit-and-run vehicle had crossed the centre line of the highway to pass another car.

Officers have since located a suspect vehicle, but found no sign of the driver.

"We don't know the reason why the driver left the scene," said Staff Sgt. Tony Farahbakhchian of the Ridge Meadows RCMP. "I would say please come forward and tell your side and help us out."

On Friday, two people who identified themselves as the victim's boyfriend and best friend brought flowers to the accident scene.

They did not want to give their names or the name of the deceased, but told CTVNews she was a 48-year-old mother of three and a grandmother.

"She was just loving, caring. It's a sorry, sorry tragedy," her boyfriend said.

Her best friend echoed the RCMP's plea for the person responsible to do the right thing and come forward.

"This has got to be killing you," she said. "You have got to come forward. You have got to have peace just like she needs to have peace."

Mounties said the windy stretch of Lougheed Highway where the victim was struck, near 280th Street, is notorious for fatal accidents. They urged drivers heading through the area to be mindful, particularly at night when there's decreased visibility.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson