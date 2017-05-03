

CTV Vancouver





The children who were killed in a tragic head-on collision in Coquitlam last week have been identified as two young cousins, ages nine and three.

Ella Reese Hernandez and her younger cousin Tyler Mollie Wong Hernandez were together in one of the three vehicles that crashed on the Lougheed Highway Friday evening, according to an online fundraiser set up for the family.

"Our community suffered a tragic loss, which has impacted us all ever so deeply," it reads. "[Ella and Tyler] will forever be in our hearts."

The fundraiser, which had raised more than $42,000 by Tuesday morning, was created by friends and relatives to cover funeral expenses and provide other assistance to the little girls' grieving families.

A woman from another car was also killed, and five people were taken to hospital for treatment of unconfirmed injuries.

The RCMP is still working to determine what caused the horrific crash, but said investigators have already ruled out alcohol and drugs as potential factors.