People who lived through the Fort McMurray wildfire last year are coming together to help evacuees and emergency responders affected by the B.C. wildfires.

Stephanie Klaamas is one of the organizers behind the YMM helps British Columbia Wildfires Facebook group. She's passing on helpful advice to B.C. residents caught in an evacuation order, as well as organizing a donation drive of supplies heading to Kamloops.

"I know exactly what these people are going through, because we've been there ourselves," she told told CTV News.

She's reached out to her friend Marty Frost, a volunteer firefighter who fought The Beast last year, to gather donations and drive them to Kamloops.

For first responders, they're bringing water, Gatorade, protein bars, energy drinks, lip balm, toilet paper, batteries, first-aid supplies, fuel gift cards and jerry cans of gasoline and diesel.

"Working the [Fort McMurray] fire the first night… gas powered fire equipment, chainsaws and the like, were out of gas," he told CTV News.

He's also picking up donations of diapers and food for evacuees.

Frost is loading up the supplies into two pickup trucks to drive from Fort McMurray to Kamloops Sunday morning.

"I have no problem driving through a fire front," he said, recounting how he escorted six fuel tankers through the Fort McMurray fire to power the evacuation camps up north.

Frost says he's communicating with first responders in B.C. to plot a safe route Sunday.

In addition to physical supplies, Fort McMurray fire survivors are also helping get valuable evacuation advice to people in B.C.

"Know what you're going to take, be ready to go and have your gas tank full," Frost said.

If you have time, Klaamas says, make sure to grab medication, insurance information and several types of I.D. Water and food are essential too, as well as any memento that you can't bear to lose.

Others are posting in Facebook groups advising fire evacuees to take cellphone videos of their possessions before they leave their houses to make it easier when filing insurance claims.

Getting a full tank of gas when you're on evacuation alert is another common piece of advice.

Klaamas says he remembers being out walking the dogs with her in-laws when she got the evacuation order in Fort McMurray last year. They didn't have time to go back home—she was stuck with the clothes on her back.

"I just remember, honestly, we had very little fuel in our truck and going to different gas stations that shut down just as we got into the pump," she said.

Klaamas had another piece of advice for evacuees: get mental health support, even if you might not think you need it.

"They might not feel like they're traumatized. But they will be," she said. "There are a lot of people here still suffering from PTSD. It's heartbreaking because we know what's ahead. It's a hard road to walk."