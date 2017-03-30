

CTV Vancouver





The price of gas rose overnight at stations across Metro Vancouver, and experts expect prices to keep rising into the weekend.

Prices were around $1.37 per litre yesterday and jumped by approximately two cents Thursday morning, with one Vancouver station registering $1.389.

Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com blames the recent price spike on refinery issues in Washington State and increased demand in the U.S.

He says prices could reach $1.40 a litre over the coming days – and stick around for a while, even jumping again over the warmer summer months.

"$1.45 a litre would not surprise me over the summer for a period of time," he told CTV Morning Live.

"The new normal in Vancouver is $1.35. So get used to it because these are now the prices you can expect."

GasBuddy says depending on where you live, it may be worth it for some drivers to fill up south of the border.

If you drive a smaller vehicle you could save about $25 on a fill, and even more with a bigger vehicle, according to the site.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Sheila Scott