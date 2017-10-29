

CTV Vancouver





Nearly 200 Surrey residents had to leave their homes Saturday evening after a gas line somehow got cut inside a vacant house, filling the home with gas and putting it at risk of an explosion.

Surrey Fire Service battalion chief Andy George said he arrived on the scene near the intersection of 143rd and 60th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. to find a 5,000 square foot house filled with natural gas.

"If an ignition source happens [the house] could explode and cause a bit of damage," George said.

Emergency crews evacuated all houses in the vicinity and shut off the gas line to the vacant house to let the gas dissipate.

"The house was set for demolition, so I'm not sure what caused it," George said.

City buses showed up to ferry residents to safety. According to Fortis BC, up to 200 people were forced to leave.

The cause of the gas leak is still under investigation