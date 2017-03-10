

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver police gang unit is investigating after two men were gunned down in a residential neighbourhood Thursday night.

The victims, who are both known to police, were found in a white Honda Civic near East 31st Avenue and Inverness Street around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities believe someone opened fire on the car while it was still moving, an act of public violence they have described as "extremely concerning."

One of the men, an unnamed 48-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Navdip Singh Sanghera, was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A man by that name was convicted of firearms offences four years ago, and formed part of the Sanghera crime group that was allegedly involved in a 2008 gang war in the city.

It's unclear if the deceased is the same Navdip Sanghera, however.

"I can't get into the specifics of how we know these two men," Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham said Friday.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the targeted attack – including what the shooter might have looked like, and whether the shots were fired from another vehicle.

People who live near the crime scene told CTV News they've noticed a spike in crime in the area recently, something Fincham said police will be considering in their investigation.

"We have been in this neighbourhood before for incidents of violence or concerns. Too early to tell if that's connected, that's certainly something we'll be looking at," he said.

The murders, which mark the city's fifth and sixth homicides of the year, are now under investigation by both the Vancouver Police Department's Gang Crime and Major Crimes units.

A witness, who didn't want to be identified for his safety, told CTV News he's seen the same Honda Civic from Thursday's shooting involved in suspicious behaviour in Mount Pleasant.

He said someone will stop the car outside a condo building in the neighbourhood and go in and out up to eight times a day. The source was concerned enough to take a picture of the vehicle and contact police. The licence plate in the image matches that of the car found at the shooting scene.

Police are canvassing the area near 31st and Ross for witnesses, and are asking anyone with surveillance video that could assist in their investigation to come forward.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's David Molko