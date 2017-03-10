

Vancouver police says a double fatal shooting in a quiet East Vancouver neighbourhood is "extremely concerning."

Police flooded the area around East 31st Avenue and Inverness Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while responding to shots fired.

Officers arrived to find two shooting victims in a white car, and one of them was already dead.

The younger victim was rushed to Vancouver General Hospital in an ambulance escorted by police. The hospital was briefly locked down as a precaution. That man passed away Friday morning.

The 49 and 32-year-old victims were both well known to Vancouver police, says Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham. Their names have not been released.

The murders, which mark the city's fifth and sixth homicides of the year, are now under investigation by both the Gang Crime Unit and Major Crimes.

Fincham said investigators are trying to track down known associates and are probing potential gang connections.

The neighbourhood where the shooting occurred is "extremely quiet," said Fincham, although there has been previous violence in the area.

"This is extremely concerning to us, and should be extremely concerning to the community as well, to have this level of violence," he told reporters.

Investigators will be in the area throughout the day collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.