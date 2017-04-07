

Six months after the medical funding for her chronic skin condition was drastically cut, Kourtney Kujawa has cause for celebration.

The young Abbotsford resident has learned her support hours are not only being restored, they're being slightly increased.

"It's just surreal," she told CTV News on Friday. "It's been so long that we were without this funding."

Kujawa and her family used to receive 267 hours of monthly help to deal with her epidermolysis bullosa, a rare and painful condition that causes skin to blister and fall off.

They lost 100 hours of that support last fall when she turned 19 and transferred from the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development to Fraser Health, which forced the bright young woman to put her plan to further her education on hold.

But after her story made headlines, health officials pledged to reassess her case, and on Thursday they told the Fraser Valley family they'll be receiving 288 hours of help each month moving forward.

"I think I'll go get my books next week," Kujawa said. "I'm really excited. I'll be able to go to school in the summer."

The young woman intends to start with two classes at the University of the Fraser Valley. She hopes to one day become a counsellor, believing she can draw on her own difficult life experiences to help others.

In the meantime, she's also been offered work assisting people with disabilities.

"Just remember there's always light at the end of the tunnel and there's always good that comes out of bad things," Kujawa said.

Fraser Health said the family will also be receiving additional funding to make up for the care they were shorted since September.

Last fall, the health authority assessed the level of support Kujawa would need using guidelines from B.C.'s Choices in Supports for Independent Living. The government previously told CTV News her family was receiving the maximum amount of help prescribed under those guidelines, which don't regard supports required to attend school or work as medically necessary.

On Friday, asked whether a mistake had been made in the original assessment, Fraser Health spokesperson Tasleem Juma only said that officials "gained information that allowed us to recognize that her care needs were higher" during the recent reassessment.

"That's why we moved to increase the funding," Juma added.

Advocates for people with rare disabilities have said Kujawa's story highlights an issue many youths face when they reach adulthood.

The Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders said comprehensive care patients sometimes find supports that are coordinated in their younger years are fragmented to different areas of government in adulthood, and that it can be difficult to find the help they need.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro