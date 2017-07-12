

CTV Vancouver





Wildfire evacuees in the B.C. Interior are being forced to lean on generous strangers as they wait for short-term funding the provincial government promised days ago.

Breanne Lawrence and her son, who escaped the massive wildfire threatening 108 Mile Ranch, are among thousands of people who sought refuge in Kamloops after being order to leave home.

"I only had about a minute to grab what I thought I could, what was essential. But I do have my son," Lawrence said. "He's my tough cookie. He's the only reason why I'm sane."

Unfortunately, the desperately needed support they were expecting in the city has proven frustratingly difficult to access. Faced with all-day lineups at the Kamloops evacuation centre, the family has had to find their own place to live, at a resort that opened its doors to evacuees in Lac des Roches.

That's just one way Good Samaritans have helped Lawrence and her son, as well as many others, get by; locals have used social media to offer everything from warm meals to laundry services.

"Not everybody has credit cards or is in a money situation that they can afford food or clothing or gas," Lawrence said.

"We are a community, like Fort McMurray. They have stepped in, but not the government yet."

On Sunday, B.C. Premier Christy Clark announced $100 million in provincial funding for evacuees, promising $600 would be made available "immediately" to those who registered with the Canadian Red Cross.

Unfortunately, the registration process was challenging for some, like Cache Creek evacuee Lance Ewasiuk, who spent hours on the phone and internet completing the task. And despite registering on Monday, he still hasn't received any of the money.

"A lot of people are on fixed incomes. Let's face it, a lot of people are paycheque-to-paycheque," Ewasiuk said.

The Canadian Red Cross, which is in charge of distributing the $600 payments, acknowledged things have been slow-going, but assured evacuees that money transfers started going out late Tuesday.

Melissa Fougere, operations manager for the Red Cross's Kamloops field team, blamed part of the delay on the need to verify evacuees' identities to prevent fraud.

"As we go through the process of validating that information to protect the funding, that's when the money [is] dispersed among the evacuees," said Fougere. "It could take a little while, but please be patient with us. The process has started."

The Red Cross is also doing its best to address the long lineups at the evacuation centre; Fougere said additional personnel have already been brought in to Kamloops to get lines moving more quickly.

Phone registration is also now open 24 hours a day, she added.

To donate to the Canadian Red Cross's wildfire effort, visit its website.

To register as an evacuee or attempt to reunite with separated family members, call the Red Cross's phone line at 1-800-863-6582.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos