Jordan McIldoon would have celebrated his 24th birthday this weekend.

Instead, his friends were left to mark the occasion without him.

The 23-year-old mechanic from Maple Ridge, B.C. was among 58 people killed at a country music concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire into the crowd from the window of a nearby hotel.

“I still can’t believe, out of how many people were there, that it was actually him,” said Jeremy Smith, the organizer of the memorial.

On Saturday, more than three dozen lifted pickup trucks and Harley-Davidson motorcycles roared along the streets of Langley and Maple Ridge as friends honoured McIldoon by doing what he himself would have wanted to do—“ripping trucks and riding bikes,” as one of his friends put it.

“He was very charismatic, very humorous,” Smith said. “He tried to make the best of any situation…and he always just put everyone in front of himself.”

News of the shooting left McIldoon’s loved ones in disbelief.

“We all thought it was one of those fake things on the internet or whatever and then all the boys started calling us and we realized it was actually true,” said one friend.

On Tuesday, McIldoon’s parents released a statement describing their son as “fearless” and compassionate, as well as thanking those who tried to help him in his final moments.

As his family rushed to Las Vegas, his friends started a GoFundMe page to help with any costs. On Sunday, the campaign had raised more than $31,000.

Others hosted a pub night in his memory at Roosters Country Cabaret in Pitt Meadows.

“Jordan was one of our good customers, a good friend of the community, and we just thought it was something we could do to help out,” said manager Kelly Dutz.

Three other Canadians were killed in the attack, including Jessica Klymchuk, a 34-year-old Valleyview, Alta., woman.

Another Alberta woman, 28-year-old Calla Medig, of Jasper, was also killed.

Tara Roe, 34, of Okotoks, Alta., was initially reported missing after she got separated from her husband and friends, but her death was confirmed Tuesday morning.

At least seven other Canadians were injured.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith