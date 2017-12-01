

Alyse Kotyk, CTV Vancouver





More than a week after she was reported missing, friends and police are still searching for a 25-year-old Australian woman who disappeared in Whistler, B.C.

Alison Leanne Raspa was last seen on Nov. 22 leaving the Three Below Restaurant and Lounge in Whistler Village around 11:30 p.m. Raspa is employed at the Westin Resort and Spa. Her colleagues reported her missing when she didn’t show up to work the next day.

Rapsa’s former roommate, Katie, who only provided her first name, organized a search walk in Whistler Friday morning and said the turnout was “pretty good,” especially for the cold weather.

The search went along Creekside Village and then to Alpha Lake, where the focus of the RCMP search is after Raspa’s cellphone was found nearby.

"Come home. Her family are worried, we’re all worried, and we just want to see her home safely, " Katie said, sending a message to her friend.

Mounties are still trying to fill out the timeline of Raspa’s disappearance and are asking the public to share any details they might have of her whereabouts, even if an incident didn’t seem out of the ordinary.

"A lot of times, what I find when it comes to the general public is that they want to help, " said Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes. "What they don’t seem to realize sometimes is that something that seemed very normal to them, might actually be that one piece of the puzzle that we’re looking for."

Weather permitting, the RCMP will continue the search with helicopters and will send a dive team back to Alpha Lake.

Raspa was last seen wearing a black jacket with a white and black striped shirt and black pants. She also had a blue backpack and is described as white with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604 932 3044.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Megan Devlin