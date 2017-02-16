Mounties are searching for an unlikely fugitive, after a resident's exotic pet escaped from its Langley home.

A wallaby is on the loose in the area near the 22200-block of 56 Avenue, officials say.

The RCMP was first alerted to the unusual case when residents called to report they'd seen a kangaroo. As police investigated, the wallaby's owner called to report their missing pet around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Native to Australia, wallabies are in the same family as kangaroos but typically only grow to a height of between 30 and 100 centimetres, while kangaroos can reach as tall as two metres.

It is legal to own a pet wallaby in British Columbia, as they are not on the province's list of 1,000 Controlled Alien Species.

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the furry escapee is "friendly, but very timid" and may be scared after finding itself in an unfamiliar setting.

Police are asking anyone who spots the wallaby to call them directly at 604-532-3200 so officers can send someone to wrangle it.