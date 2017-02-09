

CTV Vancouver





Some Fraser Valley residents woke up to find their streets, sidewalks and cars coated in ice Thursday, and weather officials warn more freezing rain is on the way.

In Abbotsford, Lisa Frycz spent part of the morning using a shovel to chip away at ice on her driveway. The freezing rain that fell overnight encased half of her car as well.

"It's probably an inch-and-a-half thick. There's no way you're opening the doors," Frycz said.

And it's not over yet. A winter storm warning from Environment Canada remains in effect for the eastern Fraser Valley, where a warm front of Pacific air is expected to deliver more freezing rain over the course of the day.

Those rains, which are rare in the Lower Mainland, can create treacherous conditions for drivers and pedestrians alike.

"It's the worst kind of precipitation. It creates an instant ice surface on the ground," meteorologist Matt MacDonald said Wednesday.

Environment Canada cautions that roads, highways, sidewalks and parking lots could become slippery, and that heavy ice buildup could also cause tree branches to break off and plummet to the ground.

The agency suggested people stuck in the iciest areas might want to consider staying inside until conditions improve.

That’s expected to happen later in the day, when temperatures rise above freezing and regular rainfall returns to the forecast.

There's no more freezing rain expected in Metro Vancouver, but weather officials said there is a risk of flash flooding caused by a mix of downpours and melting snow.

People are warned to watch for pooling water on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas – especially in spots where snow and ice have blocked catch basins and sewer drains.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim