Search crews have managed to rescue four teenage girls who lost their way while hiking on the North Shore Thursday.

The girls, ages 16 and 17, were north of Grouse Mountain on Kennedy Falls Trail around noon when they found themselves lost in snowy terrain.

"They went out for a day hike and they bit off more than they could chew," Don Jardine of North Shore Rescue said. "They came back and they lost the trail."

Fortunately, the teenagers were able to call 911 around 2 p.m. before losing cell service.

Search crews used the ping from a cell tower to pinpoint their general location, which eventually led to their rescue.

Crews reached the group before nightfall, at around 6:30 p.m., and walked them back to safety.

None of the girls were injured, just cold after spending so many hours stranded outdoors.