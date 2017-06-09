

A four-seater piper aircraft that was due to arrive in Kamloops Thursday never arrived, and rescuers are searching for it by air.

The Cranbrook RCMP have identified the two occupants as pilot Alex Simons, 21, and Sidney Robillard, 24. Both are from Kamloops.

The pair were travelling from Lethbridge; their ultimate destination was Kamloops.

Jason Kobi, acting regional manager of the Transportation Safety Board, said the small, light Cherokee Warrior plane was last seen when it stopped for fuel in Cranbrook, B.C. Thursday. It departed Cranbrook around 3 p.m. and was supposed to land in Kamloops at 4 p.m., but never showed up.

The Joint Rescue Coordinating Centre in Victoria is conducting a search with a Griffon helicopter and a de Havilland Buffalo fixed wing aircraft. They're focusing on the line that would lie directly between Cranbrook and Kamloops, according to Kobi.

There has been no contact with either Simons or Robillard, and Cranbrook RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact local police.

