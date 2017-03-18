

CTV Vancouver





Four men have been hospitalized after shots were fired at a house party in Abbotsford.

Police say they were called to the house near the intersection of Seal Way and Beaver Street late Friday night to find large groups of people leaving the area.

Two men were found with unspecified injuries and police sent them to hospital by ambulance.

Two other men arrived at the hospital at the same time police were arriving at the house.

One of the men had gunshot wounds while the other had injuries from blunt force trauma.

Police say the motive behind the incident is unknown, and they are still searching for people involved.

With files from the Canadian Press