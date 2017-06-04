

CTV Vancouver





After a four-hour standoff in South Surrey Saturday evening, police have taken a shooting suspect into custody.

Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of 176th Street near the Pacific Border Crossing. They found one man who had been shot. He was taken to hospital, and is in stable condition, according to police.

Another man who allegedly shot him was still in the area.

"It appears that there was a dispute between these two men who were known to each other just prior to the shooting," Cpl. Scotty Schumann, a media relations officer for the Surrey RCMP, told CTV.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response team was brought in and cordoned off the area while police negotiators tried to bring the suspect into custody.

"The challenge was he wasn't following police direction," Cpl. Schumann said. "In that kind of instance, you don't know what kind of threats [are] present. We take as much caution and as much time as necessary "

After a four-hour standoff, the man was brought into custody peacefully around 11:50 p.m.

"We were able to successfully take this person into custody without further risk to the public or injury to him. So that's a best case scenario for us," Cpl. Schumann said.

He said they were able to take their time because nobody else was in the area, so there wasn't a risk to the public.