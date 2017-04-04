

CTV Vancouver





Mounties briefly instructed four Coquitlam schools to "hold and secure" Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a report of a suspicious person.

The individual was reported in the area of Baker Drive Elementary around 2 p.m., and RCMP officers were dispatched to the area to ensure everyone was safe.

That school and nearby Charles Best Secondary, Children of Integrity Montessori and Hillcrest Middle School were all put on alert as a precaution.

It's unclear what kind of suspicious activity was initially reported, but Mounties said they determined there was no threat within about an hour and 15 minutes and lifted the hold and secure protocol.

Students were seen leaving school shortly after.

Hold and secure responses are ordered when something happens outside a school building but there is no immediate or active threat to students or staff, according to the RCMP.