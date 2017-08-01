Police in Edmonton have charged a former Langley, B.C. resident in connection with a child exploitation investigation involving two teenage boys.

Justin Georges Stephen Coulombe, 33, is facing a total of eight charges, including two counts of luring to commit the making of child pornography, sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Police said Coulombe purports to be a member of the Catholic clergy, but has no affiliation with the any archdiocese in Canada or the United States.

He moved from Langley to Edmonton at the beginning of 2017. Investigators believe there may be more victims in B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department of Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Members of Edmonton’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit arrested the man on Thursday, while executing a search warrant in the city’s north end.

In a statement issued Tuesday, police said they seized multiple electronic devices from the home. Preliminary forensic work revealed the devices contained child pornography, investigators said.

“The investigation began after the mother of one of the alleged victims came forward to police with information about sexually graphic messages that had been exchanged online for several months,” the statement said.

ICE investigators allege the relationship with this victim later became sexual, but the alleged offences against the second known victim were only committed online.

Coulombe was released from custody on a several conditions imposed by the court.

He is set to appear in court on August 21.