The Abbotsford Police Board is suing its former finance director to reclaim nearly $200,000 she allegedly embezzled from law enforcement coffers.

Shelley Dallas Mickens, who also goes by the surnames Boyce or Bursill, spent 17 years in the role before retiring in June 2016.

During that time, she allegedly conned a small fortune by preparing petty cash vouchers with "false and misleading information," according to a lawsuit filed less than a year after her departure.

"She took at least $192,200 in cash… for her personal benefit," reads the claim, which was filed in B.C. Supreme Court last week.

It’s unclear how many separate vouchers she’s accused of filling out.

The plaintiffs, the police department and the City of Abbotsford, allege Mickens covered her tracks by filing erroneous entries in the branch’s accounting record-keeping system, and by misleading police employees who questioned her transactions.

The money was used to either purchase or care for at least one property in the city, according to the claim.

Mickens has not filed a statement of defence in the case, and none of the allegations against her have been proven in court.