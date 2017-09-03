

CTV Vancouver





A forest fire shut down part of Highway 99 near Squamish Sunday, snarling traffic in the area for hours.

The Sea to Sky was closed in both directions near the Daisy Creek Bridge, starting at around 3:30 p.m.

Officials reopened a single lane at around 5:25 p.m.

Highway 99 was full reopened by 6:15 p.m., but DriveBC warned drivers to expect heavy delays for several hours.

It appears a car was also on fire on the side of the highway.

Officials, however, have not confirmed the cause of the blaze.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

UPDATE - #BCHwy99 #SeatoSky is fully OPEN near Daisy Lake, expect delays due to congestion — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 4, 2017

UPDATE - #BCHwy99 is OPEN near Daisy Lake, to single lane traffic. Highway may close again on short notice depending on fire activity — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 4, 2017