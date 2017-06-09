

The Canadian Press





REVELSTOKE, B.C. - Flooding has closed Highway 1 just west of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

RCMP in Revelstoke have issued a release saying the route 25 kilometres west of the city will be closed for at least two days.

Cpl. Thomas Blakney says Camp Creek overflowed at the Camp Creek Bridge, just after 11 p.m., Thursday.

He says a build-up of debris at the bridge backed up the creek and sent water cascading across the highway.

While crews work to repair Highway 1 and the bridge, Blakney says drivers are being diverted via Highway 23 south of Revelstoke, to the Shelter Bay ferry and from there to Highway 6, leading to the north Okanagan.

He warns the detour is likely to cause long delays and urges travellers to consider another route before setting out.