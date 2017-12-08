Flights into and out of downtown Vancouver were grounded for a third day due to a heavy fog over the city and surrounding areas.

Harbour Air and Helijet both announced Friday that flights were being affected by the persistent weather.

Some flights were delayed or cancelled at Vancouver International Airport the day before, but a spokesperson said she was unsure whether they were weather-related issues.

The cancellations began Wednesday night as a dense mass of clouds formed at ground-level in the city. The thick fog lasted long enough to prompt an advisory from Environment Canada.

The weather agency renewed its advisory Thursday and again on Friday as the stubborn fog stayed put. The forecast suggests the fog will stick around until Saturday afternoon, and Sunday will be cloudy.

The eerie blanket is due to cooler air near the ground and warmer air at higher elevations. The temperature inversion caused by a ridge of high pressure has trapped the fog in an area spanning from Vancouver Island to the eastern edge of Metro Vancouver.

The fog advisory warns travelers to be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. It applies to an area spanning from West Vancouver to Maple Ridge.

Similar conditions are in the forecast for Vancouver Island between Campbell River and Nanaimo. There are also advisories issued for the Sunshine Coast and Southern Gulf Islands.

The city's last major fog event was in October 2013, and lasted about nine days. Environment Canada's Lisa West said weather systems like this typically hang around for three to four days, but the high pressure ridges can "dig in (their) heels" in the fall and winter.