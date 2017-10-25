Fire crews were called to a massive blaze at a property the Township of Langley early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at approximately 3:45 a.m. on 216th Street, just north of Glover Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames pouring from building on the property. Initial reports suggested that agricultural buildings were also damaged, but officials said it was actually a massive garage.

The two-alarm fire leveled the building, which held about 40 collector vehicles. An estimate of the cost of damage has not yet been provided.

It appeared that the owners were out of town at the time, and no injuries have been reported, the deputy fire chief said.

"Nothing out of the ordinary to report, although it's a very expensive house and we're told that there's quite a few expensive automobiles inside the garage of the house," Bruce Ferguson said.

A person who identified themselves as the owner's friend and realtor said the owner had just built his dream home and garage in the summer. He's retired and was in Palm Springs, Calif. at the time that the fire broke out.

Officials are not calling the fire suspicious.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin