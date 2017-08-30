

CTV Vancouver





The chief of a First Nation community near Williams Lake, B.C. has been charged with sexual interference involving a minor.

In a statement, the BC Prosecution Service said the alleged offence occurred in mid-May, but gave no details about the incident.

On Wednesday, Special Prosecutor Brock Martland approved one charge of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16 against Chief Roger William of the Xeni Gwet’in First Nation.

William, who was most recently elected chief in 2013, is set to appear in court Wednesday.

William and the B.C. community he resides in made national headlines in 2014, when the Supreme Court of Canada made a historic ruling that made it easier for First Nations to establish title over lands that were traditionally used for activities such as hunting and fishing.

The Xeni Gwet'in is one of six bands that make up the Tsilhqot'in First Nation, which first launched the case in the early 1990s when it started using the courts and a blockade to stop logging operations in the Williams Lake area.

With files from the Canadian Press