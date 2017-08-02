

The Canadian Press





CASTLEGAR, B.C. - The difficult work of taming the wildfires in British Columbia has been made more difficult by the theft of firefighting equipment.

The BC Wildfire Service says a water pump and hoses were stolen from the Harrop Creek wildfire northeast of Nelson late Monday or early Tuesday.

The agency says the theft of the pump and 10 hoses about 30-metres long impact the effectiveness of firefighting activities and pose safety risks to the public and to first responders working to contain the fires.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

The Harrop Creek wildfire covers about 655 hectares at high elevations but is not threatening any communities or structures so far.

It is one of more than 100 wildfires burning across British Columbia.