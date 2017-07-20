

CTV Vancouver





Efforts to douse a house fire in Surrey overnight were momentarily delayed after crews learned there was live ammunition in the home.

The blaze is believed to have started in the kitchen of a two-floor townhouse in The Village, a wood frame complex on 102A Avenue, before spreading upward into the attic.

That could have posed a serious problem because the ammunition in the home was being stored upstairs. Fortunately, one of the two residents made sure to alert firefighters about the potential hazard.

"The resident was smart enough to tell us fairly quick that he did have rounds of ammunition upstairs. He's a gun collector and he did warn us about that," Acting Battalion Chief Spiro Pegios said.

"As soon as we found that out, we pulled the crews back and changed our plans a little bit."

Firefighters were still able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly and prevent it from spreading to any of the other units in the complex.

The two residents escaped without injuries, Pegios said, but might have suffered some smoke inhalation.