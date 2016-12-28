

When emergency crews respond to 911 calls, mere seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

Unfortunately, hidden or hard-to-spot house numbers are slowing down their efforts far too often in Vancouver.

That's the message from firefighters as they urge City Hall to crack down on property owners who aren't following the rules about address visibility on their homes and buildings.

The Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services Advisory Committee recently sent a letter to the city warning that while it has adequate bylaws for number placement and visibility, they appear to be "little known and often unenforced."

"We consider it most important that emergency response times not be lengthened by delays due to difficulties in identifying locations," it reads.

Firefighters recommended the city launch a public awareness campaign, then conduct an enforcement blitz against buildings that remain non-compliant.

Delays in potentially life-saving emergency responses are "arguably largely preventable through more consistent compliance with visibility requirements," according to the committee.

Ambulance paramedics told CTV News they face the same issues across the province, particularly with newly constructed buildings.

"It does affect us and we see it every day," said Dave Leary, spokesman for the B.C. Ambulance Service.

"Minutes and seconds count in an emergency, and any time that we spend guessing where an address may be or may not be… it takes away from time that we can get in and assess and do critical interventions on a patient."

Paramedics have even been seeing issues with single-family homes, Leary added.

According to Vancouver bylaws, numbers must be placed on a contrasting background in a place that’s visible from the street. They also outline minimum number sizes, depending on how far back the building is set from the street.

A spokesperson for the City of Vancouver said that safety issues are taken very seriously, and that staff will be reviewing firefighters' letter once City Hall reopens in the New Year.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber