

CTV Vancouver





The Langley Fire Department was responding to a grass fire early Saturday morning when firefighters discovered a body while extinguishing the flames.

They called the Langley RCMP to the scene—a field on Glover road—around 2 a.m.

"In the process of extinguishing a grass fire the Fire Department had discovered an obviously deceased person," Cpl. Holly Largy said in a release.

They found the body in a grassy area near an ESSO gas station. Later Saturday morning, police had set up two tents and were collecting evidence.

Police have not identified the victim or the cause of the fire. They say they will be cordoning off the scene for a "significant" amount of time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604 532 3200.

