A destructive wildfire that tore through several homes in Lake Country, B.C. earlier this month is being treated as arson, the RCMP revealed Monday.

The blaze was discovered July 15 and quickly spread across half a square kilometre, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of properties in the area of Okanagan Centre Road.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said investigators have since confirmed the fire was deliberately set.

"We are dealing with a matter where substantial damages resulted, in addition to financial and emotional hardship suffered by several residents. It is by luck that nobody was injured or killed in this interface fire," Moskaluk said in a news release.

The RCMP is asking anyone with photos or videos of anything suspicious in the area on the day the blaze broke out to share them with law enforcement.

Moskaluk said Mounties are also hoping to speak with a group of adults who were using a recreational area near the place the fire started on Okanagan Centre Road to determine if they witnessed anything.

Anyone with information can contact the RCMP through a dedicated tip line at 250-707-8025.