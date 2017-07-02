Fire breaks out at base of Blackcomb Mountain near Whistler village
A CTV viewer captured this image of the fire burning at the base of Blackcomb Mountain. (Jeff Birch)
A fire ignited Sunday afternoon near Whistler village.
It could be seen burning in a treed area above Painted Cliff Drive in the Blackcomb Benchlands, according to a Facebook post by the Resort Municipality of Whistler.
RMOW said the fire started at approximately 5:30 p.m. and that fire crews were on scene.
