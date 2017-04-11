You can tiptoe through them, but there won't be any tulips.

The normally vibrant fields of yellow, orange, pink and red at two famed tulip festivals in B.C.’s Fraser Valley are currently still a sea of green, and the chilly weather is to blame.

Organizers at the Abbotsford Bloom Tulip Festival say the cold weather has slowed the growth of its prized tulips this spring, and they're in desperate need of a blast of sunshine to get things going.

The festival technically opened Monday, but there isn't a lot of colour yet because the weather has been too cold for blooming. Only a few flowers have shown their first pops of colour.

In comparison, this time last year the 5.5 hectares were a stunning array of bouquets in full bloom.

Visitors should temper their expectations, as Bloom is a "living" event, a message on the website reads.

"Unfortunately, we’re at the mercy of Mother Nature herself, therefore, we’re incapable of offering any 'colour' guarantee” of any kind – as blooming is a natural act that we cannot accelerate."

The best time to visit will be April 24 to mid-May, organizers predict.

It is urging flower lovers to follow its Instagram account, website or Facebook page for current field conditions.

Meanwhile, the rival tulip festival in the valley says it’s delaying opening until there are more blooms.

Tulips of the Valley, which just moved locations from Agassiz to Chilliwack, will now open later than expected, on April 18.

“Tulip growth has slowed significantly,” a message on its website reads, adding that it’s pushing the date to ensure “the fields have plenty of colour to see.”

The annual festival draws so many visitors it's been blamed for traffic slowdowns in the area, including on the Trans-Canada highway as drivers crane to catch a view of the painted fields.

Below: See images of B.C. tulip fields in April 2017, versus the same time in April 2016.

Instructions: On desktop, hover over the images to toggle between 2017 and 2016 shots. On mobile, tap an image to reveal the 2016 photos.

