Ferry-goers returning home from their Thanksgiving holidays Monday faced hours-long lineups, despite extra sailings meant to help with traffic over the long weekend.

“I always have ferry stress,” one passenger told CTV News.

BC Ferries added 90 extra sailings for the Thanksgiving long weekend, including 82 between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, the most popular route in the fleet.

“The holiday Monday of the Thanksgiving long weekend is traditionally the most popular day of the year for foot passengers,” Corrine Storey, the company’s vice-present of customer services, said in a statement.

This year was no exception.

“I think there was about 150 people waiting and the ferry was already pretty packed,” said one woman after coming off a ferry. “It’s kind of crazy the volume on (Vancouver Island) nowadays.”

Frequent ferry-goers anticipated the large crowds, some arriving hours early to make sure they would make their sailing.

“It’s always busy trying to catch a ferry on a long weekend,” said a man travelling with his young daughter. “Luckily we got there an hour early, so we made it on the boat.”

Others found ways to pass the time, such as watching movies on tablets.

On Friday night, 21 people had to be removed from a vessel at Horseshoe Bay after too many tickets were sold.

“I’ve never experienced that in 22 years taking the ferry out here,” said another man.

According to the BC Ferries website, sailings are expected to remain relatively busy into Tuesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Scott Hurst