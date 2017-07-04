An apparent need for speed has landed a young driver in hot water after a high-end vehicle was clocked going 210 kilometres an hour on the Lions Gate Bridge.

The white 2015 Ferrari 458 was pulled over by a West Vancouver Police patrol officer doing speed enforcement on the bridge overnight. The officer was alerted to the vehicle after hearing it "racing north at [an] extremely high speed."

The luxury vehicle, worth an estimated $250,000, was doing approximately 150 km/h over the posted speed limit for the bridge.

Const. Jeff Palmer said this is not the first time the 22-year-old West Vancouver driver has been caught breaking speed laws: The same driver was pulled over for speeding on the very same bridge less than three months ago.

The luxury ride was impounded for seven days and the driver was given an notice to appear in court on Motor Vehicle Act of excessive speed and driving without due care and attention.

So far this year, the West Vancouver Police have impounded 95 vehicles for excessive speed.

Const. Palmer says excessive speed not only puts the driver at risk, but everyone else on the road too.