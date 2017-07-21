

A man has died following a shooting in a Chilliwack parking lot, Mounties confirm.

The shooting occurred at the Kal Tire on Progress Way, shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday.

When Mounties arrived at the shop, which was open at the time of the shooting, they discovered a male victim in life-threatening condition. He was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have provided few details and his identity has not been made public as his next of kin have not yet been notified.

They have not given any information on a motive, but said that they believe the shooting was targeted. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to aid in the case.

Footage captured at the scene showed a grey Audi in the parking lot with at least five bullet holes in its side. A portion of the lot was sealed off with yellow caution tape, and at least seven orange evidence markers were visible on the ground within the cordoned off area.

An employee at a gas station told CTV News that he'd heard gunshots then saw three vehicles speeding away from the area.

"All of the sudden you heard 'bang' and crashes and cars were scattering," the worker said.

"And then the cars tried to leave at every exit they could, and obviously they went towards the Vedder Bridge."

An abandoned vehicle was found under the bridge a short time after the shooting, fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. Police have not yet commented on what connection, if any, the vehicle has to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim

Shooting scene in parking lot of #Chilliwack KalTire. @ChilliwackRcmp have taped off a large area, focusing on grey Audi w/ ~3 bullet holes pic.twitter.com/1mKVeWuyYd — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) July 21, 2017

Still no word from @ChilliwackRcmp about this shooting outside KalTire, but I can confirm an investigator from @HomicideTeam just showed up. pic.twitter.com/K8OGwuwHGE — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) July 21, 2017