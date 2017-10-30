

One of the five people whose lives were lost in a string of drug overdoses last week in Abbotsford was a beloved father and grandfather who had struggled with substance abuse in the past.

Jack Alves, a 57-year-old who worked in construction, was among the three men and two women who died within a nine-hour period on Friday. According to police, all of the overdose victims were found alone.

But Alves's daughter, April Blais, said her father's life was full of loving family who will miss him terribly. Apart from his two adult children, Alves left behind five grandkids ranging in age from two to 10.

"He was exceptionally good at being a grandpa," a tearful Blais told CTV News. "He absolutely adored all five of his grandchildren."

Alves used drugs for much of his life, but his family believes he had been more or less clean since going to rehab eight years ago. While he might have slipped up on occasion, Blais said she never saw him high around her family.

"I guess every once in a while he had an urge and he just couldn't fight it," she said. "This must have been one of those times. But it only takes one time."

Though she's still deep in grief, Blais said she wants to share her father's story now so that others might be spared a similar tragedy.

"It's true what they say that you never think it will happen to you," she said. "And then it does."

While her father may not fit the stereotype many people associate with drug use, Alves’s case is far from unique. Officials caution people against making assumptions about the opioid crisis plaguing the province; it has touched the well-off, the poor, the old and the young.

"The reality is this is a public health crisis affecting everyone, from all walks of life – from full-time professionals to people on income support," said Andy Watson, spokesperson for the BC Coroners Service.

Two of the other overdose victims who died Friday were in their 40s, and one was 67.

Police are investigating whether a contaminated drug supply is to blame for the rash of deaths, which Watson said is as good a reason as any to have a difficult talk with a loved one about drug use.

"Have those conversations with friends or family who you know that may use substances – to highlight the fact the risk is really high right now," Watson said.

Despite harm-reduction efforts, 2017 has been a terrible year for drug deaths in the province. The number of fatal overdoses recorded across B.C. surpassed the 2016 total by the end of August.

According to coroners, the first eight months of 2017 saw 1,013 fatalities, compared to 982 in all of last year.

Many others overdosed and survived – but Watson said that outcome is far less likely when users take drugs by themselves.

"The message: don't use alone," Watson said. "Use with someone who can call for help or administer naloxone, or use at a supervised consumption or overdose prevention site. The risk is too high."

For drug addiction resources, visit the HealthLinkBC website.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Tanner