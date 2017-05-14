

CTV Vancouver





Police are reminding motorists traveling the Coquihalla Highway that winter conditions still occur at higher elevations this time of year, after a rollover accident killed a 61-year old man on the highway Saturday.

Kamloops RCMP, BC Ambulance, and Kamloops Fire Rescue were all called to the scene at around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a collision north of the Inks Lake brake check.

Police say a car with three male occupants lost control, rolled, and came to rest in the centre median. The driver and a passenger in the rear seat were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the man in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released, but police say all three men are from Kamloops.

At the time of the crash, the road surface was wet, slushy, and hail-covered - the result of an isolated storm cell that had recently passed through the area, police said.

A pickup truck also lost control in the conditions, and was stopped in the median at the time of the fatal car crash. The occupants of the truck were uninjured.

Kamloops RCMP is reminding motorists that road conditions at higher elevations can change drastically in just a few kilometres or metres. Drivers are advised to be prepared, drive to the conditions and slow down when driving through storms.