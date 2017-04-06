

CTV Vancouver





Dozens of people have been left homeless after a fast-moving fire tore through an apartment building on Marine Drive in White Rock.

There are 22 suites in the building, and around 26 residents managed to get themselves out after flames erupted in the three-storey complex around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The residents were put onto a transit bus and connected with emergency social services personnel.

Some people were banging on doors throughout the building to ensure everyone got out safely. One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and was later discharged.

Crews arrived to find a suite on the second floor fully engulfed in flames.

A total of 25 firefighters managed to contain the fire to that part of the building, and it appears only that suite suffered serious damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Witnesses told CTV News they saw candles burning on the balcony of the second floor suite beforehand.

The ground floor of the building is home to Cosmos Restaurant, which has been there for 40 years.

Owner Georgia Theodosakis said she and her husband didn't immediately realize there was a fire in the floors above.

"We saw some smoke and then we realize there were flames from above and breaking glass was coming down in front so we shut the door quickly and we ran out the back door," she told CTV Morning Live.

The restaurant has a lot of water damage because that's where all the water from the rest of the building ended up.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim