Thousands of people swarmed Vancouver City Hall on Saturday for a counter-protest supporting immigration and diversity, filling the public space that organizers of an anti-immigration and anti-Islam rally planned to use.

The organizers of the original far right protest were conspicuously absent Saturday, and still haven't returned repeated requests for comment from CTV.

"Where are the Nazis? They're not here," said one demonstrator on Saturday when organizers of the original rally failed to materialize.

The few far-right demonstrators who did come to City Hall were vastly outnumbered, and seemingly abandoned by speakers like Joey Deluca from the World Coalition Against Islam Canada and Brad Salzberg from the Canadian Cultural Action Party.

"The demonstration is on," Salzberg told CTV on Friday. "Will we be outnumbered by out detractors? It's a very good chance."

Salzberg did not return requests for comment on Sunday.

Local, provincial and federal politicians have all denounced the original rally, voicing their support for counter-protestors promoting diversity.

"A small minority of an angry, frustrated group of racists don't get to define who we are as a country," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

City councilor Kerry Jang, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, B.C. Premier John Horgan and BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver all previously condemned the far right rally.

Aside from a handful of arrests, the demonstration was largely peaceful.

