

The Canadian Press





The family of a woman who died while jogging near the University of British Columbia is renewing a reward for any information that helps police solve the case.

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry's body was found in Pacific Spirit Park in 2009 and police say they continue to investigate her death as a homicide.

But Inspector Steve Cocks with the major crime unit says officers can't do it alone and they need anyone who has information to come forward.

Ladner-Beaudry's family is offering a private reward of $30,000 for any new information that leads to the arrest and laying of criminal charges.