Family renews $30K reward on 8th anniversary of jogger's murder
Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was attacked while jogging in Pacific Spirit Park, near the University of British Columbia, on April 3, 2009.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 7:46AM PDT
The family of a woman who died while jogging near the University of British Columbia is renewing a reward for any information that helps police solve the case.
Wendy Ladner-Beaudry's body was found in Pacific Spirit Park in 2009 and police say they continue to investigate her death as a homicide.
But Inspector Steve Cocks with the major crime unit says officers can't do it alone and they need anyone who has information to come forward.
Ladner-Beaudry's family is offering a private reward of $30,000 for any new information that leads to the arrest and laying of criminal charges.
Homicide of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry still unsolved eight years later. Family renewing reward offer in the case. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/Ra8ImbDIRd— Maria Weisgarber (@ctv_mariaw) April 3, 2017