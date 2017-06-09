

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver family that believes their adopted puppy was stolen from their neighbourhood is appealing to anyone who's seen the dog to help get it home.

Norman-Carl is a seven-month-old Chihuahua who had only been living with the Schutters in Shaughnessy for a few months. There was a film shoot happening on their street this week, and Merideth Schutter believes all the commotion spooked Norman-Carl.

"We had a busy week, all week they were filming a movie," she told CTV News. " Norman must have got out. We're not sure what happened."

When Schutter noticed he was missing she plastered Facebook, Kijiji, Craigslist and neighbourhood with missing dog ads.

That's when a man who worked on the film shoot phoned her to say he saw a man on a bike scoop up the puppy and ride off with him.

"I was driving down the street on Marguerite, and on the right I noticed a little small animal—I believe it was a little puppy," Ben Lau, who worked on the film shoot, told CTV News.

Lau said he tried to flag someone down to pick up the puppy, who he knew was young because it was hadn't quite figured out how to urinate.

But then Lau noticed a man on a bicycle approaching. The man picked up the dog, and Lau accelerated to catch up with him. But the man jumped on his bike and went down a bike trail on 33rd Avenue, carrying the puppy in his right hand, Lau said.

"I tried to give chase but I was a little too slow because my truck was very large," he said.

The Schutters were shocked when they heard what happened.

"It's hard to believe that someone would take someone's dog," Merideth Schutter said. "Like, there are so many dogs out there that need homes. Why go this way?"

Kiem Schutter said they'd adopted Norman-Carl from a kill shelter in California. His entire family had died from parvovirus. When he read the Chihuahua's story, Schutter said he knew right away that this dog was the one.

"He was quite timid, and we had a much larger dog. But he just opened up and the two of them would wrestle and play," Kiem Schutter said. "He was just the kindest little being."

Merideth says she's hoping anyone who sees her puppy will recognize him and help return him to the family. She says if he comes back, there won't be any questions asked.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin.