The family of a woman who disappeared after an accident in the Fraser River last week is asking for the public’s help in locating her body.

Police have called off the search for Yu Ling Zhang, 36, due to high water levels, and she is presumed dead. The bodies of her husband Ming Dong Xu, 38, and four-year-old son Garrick were located at the scene where Burnaby RCMP found the family vehicle, a silver 2006 Honda Accord, submerged in the water off Mitchell Island not far from the husband’s workplace.

Elvin Cheung, Zhang’s brother, is asking fishermen, boaters or others in the area to keep an eye out for her body after police suspended the search.

"I believe they tried their best but still, as a victim's family, we just feel very bad that the only thing we can do is waiting," Cheung told CTV Vancouver. "Please just report it to the police so we can find my sister just as soon as we can."

Cheung, his sister Anita, and their parents flew to Vancouver from Hong Kong after the tragedy. They are now trying to come to terms with the loss, as well as what to do with the orphaned baby girl left behind, who is one-and-a-half years old.

"Definitely she will be raised with so much love because it's a big family on both sides so definintely she will get all the love from us," he said.

Cheung said he will be heading back to Hong Kong while the rest of the family plans to stay another week in the hopes that Zhang’s body will be found.

