Police are investigating what may be a case of arson after a fire tore through a home in Abbotsford early Saturday morning, leaving a family of eight homeless.

The fire was reported at a home in the 30800-block of Peardonville Road shortly before 7 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, a home on the property was "engulfed with flames," police said. Flames were also shooting out of a pick-up truck parked in the front driveway.

The residents of the home, including a five-year-old child, were able to escape the fire relatively unharmed, though they were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

“From my understanding, the residents of the house were sleeping and one of the residents became aware of the fire and called the police just after being awoken,” said Sgt. Judy Bird, Abbotsford Police Department.

“[The fire] did go through the house quite quickly and the house was fully engulfed upon arrival. So it was very quick.”

The landlord of the home told CTV News the house was equipped with working smoke detectors.

The Abbotsford PD is working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the blaze, but said that arson is suspected in the case.

Police have come to the residence before, Bird added, noting “this is not a problem residence.”

Anyone with more information about the suspicious fire is asked to call officers at 604-859-5225, text 222973, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim