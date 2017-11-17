Police forces from across the province and as far away as England are preparing to honour Const. John Davidson at his funeral procession and celebration of life on Sunday.

The Abbotsford police officer was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6 when he was wounded in a shooting in Abbotsford and later died in hospital. He's being remembered as a family man, an amazing friend and a hero.

Police officers from forces around the province, elsewhere in Canada and the U.S. are set to join the procession. Even U.K. officers from the Northumbria Police, where Davidson began his career, will travel to join the funeral march.

B.C. Premier John Horgan will also be in attendance, as will Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon and Attorney General David Eby.

Davidson's procession will also include a riderless horse—a military-style honour that symbolizes a fallen officer that the RCMP use in regimental funerals.

Abbotsford police estimate the procession will take about 45 minutes to travel two kilometres from McCallum Road to the Abbotsford Centre arena where the funeral will be held.

"Members of the public wishing to pay their last respects to Const. Davidson are invited to attend and line the procession route along McCallum Road and King Road," Abbotsfrod police said in a release.

The procession will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will proceed southbound on McCallum Road and then eastbound on King Road until it reaches the Abbotsford Centre.

Free parking is available at the University of the Fraser Valley at 33844 King Road and overflow parking is available at Central Heights Church at 1661 McCallum Road.

The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at Abbotsford Centre, the public is invited to attend subject to seating availability.

There will also be overflow seating available for members of the public to watch the funeral service via video link at the University of the Fraser Valley Envision Athletic Centre at 1395 McKenzie Road and Central Heights Church.

CTV News Channel will be broadcasting the service and a livestream will also be available online at the CTV Vancouver homepage starting at 11:30 a.m.

Abbotsford police have provided the following map of road closures during the ceremony.