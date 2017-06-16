A 20-year-old man is facing charges stemming from threats of violence posted on Facebook, Abbotsford police say, and it's not the first time he's been accused of the crime.

The investigation was sparked when employees at Facebook's head office contacted local officers to report they'd been contacted by another user about the threats.

"He threatened to cause damage and to kill people with guns and bombs that he purportedly had access to," police said.

Facebook staff received the reports Wednesday, and contacted investigators on Thursday.

Members of the Abbotsford Police Department's Emergency Response Team, Major Crimes Unit, Crime Reduction Unit and regular patrol officers visited the home of the person whose name was on the account, in the 2500-block of Hill-Tout Street, and arrested a suspect in a parking lot.

They then searched the suspect's home, and found eight cellphones and four computers with internet access. Police said they also found several suspected controlled substances.

As a result of the reports from Facebook and the subsequent search, Jordan Richard Stallwood has been charged with possession of controlled substances and two counts of uttering threats.

Officers said Stallwood also faces charges from last month for allegedly threatening the lives of police officers on Facebook.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Abbotsford PD at 604-859-5225.