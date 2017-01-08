Extra shelter spaces funded for winter: B.C. housing minister
Recent reports suggest more than 230 people are homeless in Kelowna, but the city only has 90 shelter beds.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 6:13PM PST
B.C.'s housing minister says the province has made about 1,000 emergency shelter spaces available across the province to help the homeless population through the winter.
A statement from Rich Coleman says in Vancouver alone, 540 temporary shelter spaces have been funded by the province.
He says most of these shelters are open 24-7 and provide meals.
He says shelter operators claim no one has been turned away if they need a warm place to sleep and when shelters are at capacity, the province will fund more beds.