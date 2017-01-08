

The Canadian Press





B.C.'s housing minister says the province has made about 1,000 emergency shelter spaces available across the province to help the homeless population through the winter.

A statement from Rich Coleman says in Vancouver alone, 540 temporary shelter spaces have been funded by the province.

He says most of these shelters are open 24-7 and provide meals.

He says shelter operators claim no one has been turned away if they need a warm place to sleep and when shelters are at capacity, the province will fund more beds.