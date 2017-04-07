

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - A former Supreme Court of Canada justice will oversee financial payments to those harmed when the British Columbia government fired eight workers, including one man who later took his life.

The government announced it has appointed retired justice Thomas Cromwell to administer a reparation process that includes goodwill payments recommended in a report release Thursday by B.C.'s ombudsman Jay Chalke.

The report says the Health Ministry workers were the victims of a flawed and rushed investigation into allegations of inappropriate and potentially criminal conduct involving government drug research.

Chalke says the workers did not deserve the personal, financial and professional harm they suffered, and he recommended payments of $15,000 to $125,000 to individuals.

Chalke also recommended the establishment of a $500,000 scholarship endowment fund at the University of Victoria in memory of co-op student Roderick MacIsaac who died by suicide a few months after he was fired in 2012.

The report outlines payment recommendations to the workers and others that amount to $1.6 million.