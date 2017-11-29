

Camille Bains, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The Crown says a retired RCMP inspector had a mistaken belief that a civilian employee consented to sexual activity in a washroom at the force's British Columbia headquarters.

Michelle Booker says Tim Shields did not take any steps to see if the woman provided consent for him to allegedly kiss and grope her in 2009.

Shields was charged with one count of sexual assault in May 2016 and has pleaded not guilty in provincial court.

Court has heard that the complainant, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, filed a civil lawsuit against the RCMP and Shields in 2014 that was settled in December 2016.

The woman provided a statement to police in 2015 as part of a code of conduct investigation but Booker told the court today it must not use the delay to gauge the woman's credibility because that would be relying on myths and stereotypes about when complainants should disclose their experience.

Court has heard both Shields and the woman exchanged flirty emails before the alleged assault.