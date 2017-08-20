Wildfires are continuing to burn more and more of B.C., but residents of Loon Lake got some good news Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people are being allowed to return to the community northwest of Kamloops in B.C.'s Interior as of 1 p.m. after a wildfire forced them to evacuate over a month ago.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District lifted the evacuation order Sunday, and residents can return anytime after 1 p.m.

Dawn Roberts with the RCMP encouraged locals to have their ID on them as they return and to remain vigilant because they are still under evacuation alert—and should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Flames destroyed about 40 buildings in Loon Lake, including vacation homes and permanent dwellings, according to Megan Gregory with the TNRD. RCMP are advising people returning that fire-damage structures could contain hazards.

Kevin Skrepnek, chief fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says there are 137 fires burning across the province. Together, they've torched an estimated 9,810 square kilometres of land in B.C., making this year the province's worst fire season on record.

Officials say that despite this evacuation order being lifted, people need to stay alert because the wildfire season is far from over.

Cariboo fires merge into one massive wildfire

Several fires in the western Cariboo have joined to create the province's largest wildfire.

The Plateau Fire is 4,388 square kilometres in size. It was formed when the Chezacut, Tautri, Bishop's Bluff, Basezaeko, Wentworth Creek and Arc Mountain fires merged.

New fire sparked over Harrison Lake

A new fire that started near Harrison Lake Saturday has been causing quite a stir as social media users capture images of the smoke and flames.

Wildfire officials say that while the fire is very visible it's not very dangerous.

"The fire is not posing a threat to really anything of value other than the trees in the area," Skrepnek said.

No homes or roads are being threatened by the fire, and firefighters are attending to it.

Skrepnek said firefighters are being challenged by boaters on Harrison Lake who are interfering with their work, however. He advised boaters to stay away from firefighting efforts.

